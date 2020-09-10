Also available on the nbc app

50 Cent is throwing out the dollar bills to a group of hard working people. The rapper showed up at a Burger King drive-thru in Queens, which is where he was born and raised, to give a group of lucky workers the surprise of a lifetime! The entertainer teamed up with Jay Mazini for the epic gift, which was a lot of cash. "ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGER KING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE (QUEENS). PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC," Jay wrote on Instagram.

