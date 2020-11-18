Also available on the nbc app

50 Cent tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the new season of his crime drama "For Life," which tells the inspiring true story of Isaac Wright Jr.'s journey from prison inmate to lawyer. The hip-hop icon also reflects on giving away $30K to Burger King employees and why working with Mary J. Blige and Method Man on "Power" was so special. "For Life" premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10/9c on ABC. "Power Book II: Ghost" is available now on Starz.

