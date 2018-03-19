50 Cent Reacts To Vivica A. Fox's Claims About Their Sex Life: 'What The F--k!'

Also available on the NBC app

50 Cent spoke out on Instagram on Monday morning after learning his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox was spilling details about their sex life in her upcoming self-help book, "Every Day I'm Hustling." According to the NY Daily News, the actress claimed she often had to initiate sex during their relationship and rated the "Power" star's performance in the bedroom as "PG-13." Watch to find out how the outspoken rapper reacted!

