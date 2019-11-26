50 Cent Predicts Lizzo Has 'Even More Exciting' Things Ahead: 'She's Extremely Talented' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

50 Cent is 100 percent that Lizzo stan! Access Hollywood was first to visit the set of the rapper, actor and producer's upcoming series "For Life" at Queens Detention Center, where he explained why he's all about the "Truth Hurts" singer's rise to stardom. How does he think her blockbuster eight Grammy nominations will surge her career even further? 50 also reflects on his decision to take a hiatus from Instagram, and goes on to share what advice he gives those looking to follow his example and make their own dreams a reality. "For Life" premieres Feb. 11, 2020 at 10/9c on ABC.

Appearing: