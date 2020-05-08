Also available on the NBC app

50 Cent is speaking his mind! Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about his new self-help book, "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," which is available now. The rapper shared his candid thoughts about his longstanding feud with Wendy Williams. He also shared a hilarious story about the time he went to lunch with Mark Wahlberg. Plus, the TV producer talked about why the story of the hit series "For Life" is one in a million. You can catch the season finale of "For Life" on ABC May 12.

Appearing: