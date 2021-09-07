Also available on the nbc app

50 Cent is facing some major backlash for his social media posts about the death of Michael K. Williams. Shortly after news of Williams' death broke, the 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of the New York Post's report on his death. "Damn if you didn't see 'Raising Kanan' check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael K. Williams," the entertainer wrote in a since-deleted post followed by hashtags promoting his liquor label.

