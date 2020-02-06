Also available on the NBC app

50 Cent is changing his ways. At the premiere of his new show "For Life," the rapper got candid with Access Hollywood about how Kobe Bryant's tragic death has changed him. 50 Cent vowed to end his trolling ways and to stop feuding with people in honor of the NBA legend. The star also shared his thoughts on Gayle King recently asking WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about Bryant's "complicated" legacy in an interview with CBS. 50 cent told Access Hollywood that he thought the interview was "unfair" to Kobe, posing the question: "Is it for justice or revenge?" Hours after 50 Cent’s comment, Gayle responded to the backlash over bringing up Kobe’s 2003 rape charge, which was dropped in 2004. "Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," she explained on Instagram.

