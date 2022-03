Also available on the nbc app

5 Seconds of Summer is back with an all-new track, "Complete Mess" and the band is dishing all on their new music. The group spoke with Access Hollywood about the inspiration behind the track, as well as teasing their new album and upcoming tour! "Complete Mess" is out now.

