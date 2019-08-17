5 Seconds Of Summer Make Terminally Ill Superfan's Dying Wish Come True

Also available on the NBC app

5 Seconds of Summer granted a terminally ill superfan her biggest wish. With the help of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, the Aussie quartet welcomed Kelsey Blackham, her closest pals and older sister to the ultimate meet-and-greet on Aug. 7. Kelsey was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at just 19 and has gone through years of treatment including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, as well as bouts of remission and devastating relapse. She revealed in an emotional account of her story how spending time with her favorite band "completely exceeded" her expectations.

Appearing: