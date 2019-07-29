5 Reasons We're Still Talking About Princess Diana & Prince Charles' Wedding

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Diana and Prince Charles tied the knot on July 29, 1981 in a ceremony that was instantly deemed "the wedding of the century." Though their union ultimately ended in divorce, the former couple's big day is still the royal standard. Access breaks down the Top 5 reasons why, from the bridal gown's record-holding 25-foot train to Charles' former flame-turned-current wife Camilla Parker Bowles being in attendance.

