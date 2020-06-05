Also available on the nbc app

Traci and Aaron Green are the parents of an adorable 4-year-old, who sparked joy on the Internet when he participated in the TikTok Wipe it Down challenge in a Superman costume. This adorable family opens up about why their son’s message of joy is so important right now and why his choice of Superman is so relevant. Aaron tells Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, “It’s all about showing that black boy joy and that he can see himself as whatever he wants to be.” Plus, you gotta see the little guy’s wink!

