Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are known for their trendsetting style, but they aren't the only royals that have an eye for fashion! People Style & Beauty Editor Andrea Lavinthal breaks down four of the most stylish royals beyond the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sirivannavari of Thailand and Charlene, Princess of Monaco.

Appearing: