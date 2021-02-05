Main Content

35-Year-Old Man Receives Letter From His 6th Grade Self

CLIP02/04/21

Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating the documentary "Dear Future Me," which follows 6th grade students in Maplewood, New Jersey, who wrote letters to their future selves in high school! One former student named Tommy wrote his letter in 1997 and didn't receive it until 24 years later. Now he's ready to read his letter for the first time on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tune in to hear this inspiring story.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
