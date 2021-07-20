Also available on the nbc app

22-year-old Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died in a motorbike accident on July 15th, according to reports. The beauty influencer was on a motorcycle trip with her husband when they were involved in a crash. Julia was taken to the hospital by helicopter but went into cardiac arrest and died, according to Brazilian news outlet O Tempo. Her husband, Daniel Cayuela, was also seriously injured and underwent shoulder surgery, the publication reported. Just before the accident, Julia shared a haunting social media post, documenting their trip through the mountains of southern Brazil. “Life is short, let's be crazy Me, You, God and the road! Your dreams are mine too,” she wrote.

