The 2022 Grammy Awards paid tribute to late musicians, artists and members of the music community. The In Memoriam notably opened with a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month just weeks before his planned performance at the Grammys. Host Trevor Noah took a moment to remember the legendary drummer before introducing the In Memoriam segment. Broadway stars Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler sang a melody of songs during the tribute, from the late Stephen Sondheim.

