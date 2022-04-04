Main Content

2022 Grammys Honor Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins And Stephen Sondheim During In Memoriam

CLIP04/04/22

The 2022 Grammy Awards paid tribute to late musicians, artists and members of the music community. The In Memoriam notably opened with a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month just weeks before his planned performance at the Grammys. Host Trevor Noah took a moment to remember the legendary drummer before introducing the In Memoriam segment. Broadway stars Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler sang a melody of songs during the tribute, from the late Stephen Sondheim.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: 2022 grammys, Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, stephen sondheim, in memoriam
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.