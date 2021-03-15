Also available on the nbc app

The 2021 Grammy Awards kicked off in epic fashion, with host Trevor Noah greeting the audience in a room full of stars! He quickly introduced the first performer, which was none other than Harry Styles, who performed “Watermelon Sugar.” After that another A-lister aka Billie Eilish, who had been seen vibing as the former One Direction singer hit the stage, rocked it out singing her hit, “Everything I Wanted.”

