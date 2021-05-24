Also available on the nbc app

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards have come and gone and it definitely brought us some memorable moments! Here are some of the highlights from the night. Pink accepted the 2021 Icon Award and the megastar shared the stage with her daughter Willow in a stripped-down version of their song “Cover Me in Sunshine.” It was also a family affair for Drake! The rapper brought his three-year-old son Adonis up on stage as he accepted the prestigious artist of the decade award. It was also a huge night for K-Pop sensation “BTS.” The superstar group left their army in awe yet again with a dazzling performance of their new bop, “Butter.” And we can’t forget about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who served up some steamy PDA!

