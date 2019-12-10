Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 Golden Globe nominees have finally been announced! Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak joins Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans to break down the biggest nomination news: from Jennifer Lopez' and Laura Dern landing Best Supporting Actress nods to Taylor Swift and Beyonce getting recognized in the Best Original Song category. Plus, which snubs were the most surprising? Catch up on @GoldenGlobes nominees with @Fandango. Watch the nominated television and films on #FandangoNOW, at home or on the go, and get 50% off this weekend only, using code GLOBES2020. https://www.fandangonow.com/list/77th-annual-golden-globes

Appearing: