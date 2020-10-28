Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards delivered epic performances by some of the hottest names in music all while sending powerful messages about the importance of voting and protecting Black lives. Throughout the award show, many performances urged fans to hit the polls in in this year's upcoming presidential election. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris even made a surprise appearance to encourage viewers to vote, saying, "As a country, we face an arm's challenges. And now more than ever, we need Black scientists and engineers and doctors and teachers and public servants to help us build the shared future that we all deserve."

Appearing: