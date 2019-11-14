Also available on the NBC app

The 2019 CMA Awards was full of incredible moments! From Maren Morris winning the award for album of the year and getting super choked up while accepting her award to Keith Urban having a super sweet moment after his performance where he blew a kiss to his wife Nicole Kidman who was cheering him on! Gwen Stefani had a fun moment in the audience, snapping a selfie with Dan Smyers. A couple stars who you might not know sing country showed up including Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and Halsey who performed a show stopping duet with Lady Antebellum.

