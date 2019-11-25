2019 American Music Awards: Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Taylor Swift & More Top Performances

Also available on the NBC app

The 2019 American Music Awards brought out the industry's best and brightest, celebrating top current artists and icons from years past. From Selena Gomez's first televised performance in two years to Taylor Swift's Artist of the Decade medley, and Post Malone's collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott to Green Day taking us all back to the '90s, Access Hollywood rounds out the best performances from the last AMAs of the 2010s.

