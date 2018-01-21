2018 SAG Awards: All Of The Hottest Trends On The Red Carpet

From bold colors, to white hot looks and pastel pink numbers, Access is rounding up the hottest trends from the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet!
Appearing:
Tags: Access Hollywood, lupita nyong'o, nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, fashion, kate hudson, movies, red carpets, halle berry, millie bobby brown, sag awards fashion, sag awards 2018, kristen bell, mandy moore, style, tracee ellis ross, sags, dakota fanning, sag awards 2018 fashion, sag awards, actors, screen actors guild awards, award shows, the good place, margot robbie
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.