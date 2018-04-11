2018 MTV EMAs: All The Top Performances From The Show

Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld and more took to the stage at the 2018 MTV EMAs and gave some powerhouse performances. Watch to find out more!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, music, mtv, fashion, nicki minaj, camila cabello, award show, hailee steinfeld, red carpets, lindsay lohan, mtv emas performances, marshmello, style, bastille, 2018 mtv europe music awards, janet jackson, mtv emas, award season, red carpet, emas performances, mtv europe music awards, award shows, 2018 mtv ema
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.