2018 Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar Lead Nominations

Khalid and Bebe Rexha teamed up on Tuesday morning to announce the nominations for the upcoming 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar led the competition with 15 noms each, including major nods in the Top Artist and Top Selling Album categories. Watch for more on the nominees, including the all the frontrunners, snubs and surprises!

