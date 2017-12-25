2017 TV Year In Review & 2018 Preview

Can "This Is Us" continue its quality as Season 2 continues? And, why did "Young Sheldon" and "The Handmaid's Tale" work?
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood, television, the handmaid's tale, hollywood, american crime story, interviews, young sheldon, celebrity news, access, entertainment, this is us, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, entertainment news, tv, the assassination of gianni versace
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.