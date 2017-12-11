Access
WEEKDAYS

2017 MTV EMA Awards Were Filled With Wild Fashions

CLIP11/12/17
Details
Also available on the NBC app

The 2017 EMA Awards in London featured wild outfits from Rita Ora, Demi Lovato and Liam Payne. Check them all out!

Appearing:
Tags: Access Hollywood, 2017 MTV EMAs, EMA, EMAs, MTV, Rita Ora, Demi lovato, shawn mendes, kesha, Camila Cabello, the killers, stormzy, liam payne, travis scott, eminem, u2, clean bandit, sean paul, anne-marie, julia michaels, zara larsson
S20171 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Cardi B Hilariously Reveals She Was 'Nervous' To Give Jennifer Lopez A Lap Dance On 'Hustlers'
CLIP 08/25/19
Jennifer Lopez Thought She Actually Broke Constance Wu's Nose While Filming 'Hustlers'
CLIP 08/25/19
Ryan Reynolds Epically Trolls Blake Lively With Unflattering Photos On Her Birthday
CLIP 08/25/19
Kate Middleton & Prince William Join Queen Elizabeth For Church -- See Their Royal Fashion!
CLIP 08/25/19
'Frozen 2': Idina Menzel & Jonathan Groff Tease What's Coming For Elsa, Anna & Kristoff!
CLIP 08/24/19
Elle Fanning Reveals The Hilarious Thing Angelina Jolie Did On Set of 'Maleficent 2'!
CLIP 08/24/19
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Daisy Ridley & John Boyega On Rey Maybe Going To The Dark Side
CLIP 08/24/19
Salma Hayek Freaks Out Over 'Eternals' Co-Star Angelina Jolie In This Interview!
CLIP 08/24/19
Chris Pratt Dishes On Married Life With Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'God Is Good'
CLIP 08/24/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Spills Wedding Details At D23: 'It Was Phenomenal'
CLIP 08/24/19
Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
CLIP 08/23/19
Kylie Jenner Shares A Jaw-Dropping Glimpse Inside Her Designer Shoe Closet: 'I Have A Problem'
CLIP 08/23/19
Selena Quintanilla's Murder: Uncovering New Details About Her Life and Tragic Death
CLIP 08/23/19
VMA Host Sebastian Maniscalco's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Unimpressed With His Jokes
CLIP 08/23/19
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Ming-Na Wen Says The Final Season Will Have Fans In Tears
CLIP 08/23/19
Christina Aguilera Denies Crushing On Ryan Gosling During 'Mickey Mouse Club': 'That's Like Incest!'
CLIP 08/23/19
Brian Austin Green Is Still Smitten With Wife Megan Fox: She's So Much More Than 'Stunning'
CLIP 08/23/19
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Awkwardly Attend His Ex Cressida Bonas’ Wedding
CLIP 08/23/19
Danica Patrick Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers' 'Inspiring' Comeback Story
CLIP 08/23/19
John Travolta Hilariously Recalls Crashing A Wedding With Robin Williams
CLIP 08/23/19
Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Says Michael Phelps Texted Him After Crushing His Record
CLIP 08/23/19
Blac Chyna and Daughter Dream Kardashian Could Be Identical Twins In Precious Selfie
CLIP 08/23/19
Meghan Markle Has A Go-To 'Duchess Pose' For Public Events And Here's Why
CLIP 08/23/19
Kirstie Alley Reveals Surprising Memory Of John Travolta From 30 Years Ago: He Slapped Me
CLIP 08/23/19
Jon Favreau Hilariously Explains Why Gwyneth Paltrow Forgot She Was In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'
CLIP 08/23/19
Kenny Ortega Admits It's Been 'Rough' Missing Cameron Boyce 'As A Soul And A Spirit'
CLIP 08/23/19
John Travolta Jokes That He May Mispronounce Again While Presenting At VMAs
CLIP 08/23/19
Lindsey Vonn Knew Fiancé P.K. Subban Was 'The One' Months Before Getting Engaged
CLIP 08/23/19
Bethenny Frankel Drops Bombshell That She’s Married After Surprising 'Real Housewives' Exit
CLIP 08/23/19
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Are Crying Over Daughter Lola Starting College
CLIP 08/23/19
Taylor Swift Reveals Ultra-Private Details About Romance With Joe Alwyn In 'Lover'
CLIP 08/23/19
'13 Reasons Why' Cast Spills Secrets About Each Other & Their Show's 'Intense' 3rd Season
CLIP 08/22/19
'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Expertly Breaks Down Her Kids' Best Instagrams
CLIP 08/22/19
Heidi Klum Is Already Hard At Work On This Year's Halloween Costume: See Her Preparations!
CLIP 08/22/19
Chris Hemsworth Surprising This YouTuber Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day
CLIP 08/22/19
Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Post
CLIP 08/22/19
Jessica Simpson's Daughters Maxwell And Birdie Bond In Adorable Summer Sister Snap
CLIP 08/22/19
Meghan Markle Shares Inspiring Sweet Affirmations: 'Be Kind To Yourself'
CLIP 08/22/19
Irish Singer-Songwriter Dermot Kennedy Isn't Here For 'Lazy' Ed Sheeran Comparisons (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 08/22/19
Demi Burnett Has Another Person in Mind For 'Bachelor' Besides Derek Peth
CLIP 08/22/19
Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating On Liam Hemsworth In Twitter Rant: 'There Are NO Secrets'
CLIP 08/22/19
Ariana Grande Gears Up For Manchester Return After Emotionally-Charged Last 2 Years
CLIP 08/22/19
How Jada Pinkett Smith Helped Pal Cesar Millan Learn English As An Undocumented Immigrant
CLIP 08/22/19
'Bachelorette' Alum Robby Hayes Slams Claim That He Made Sex Tape With Lindsie Chrisley
CLIP 08/22/19
Shawn Mendes Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Old Posts: 'That's Not My Personality'
CLIP 08/22/19
Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Five Albums In 2020: 'Artists Deserve To Own Their Own Work'
CLIP 08/22/19
Is Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Inspired By Love Interest Kaitlynn Carter?
CLIP 08/22/19
Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Super Impressive Workout Moves
CLIP 08/22/19
Prince William And Kate Middleton Take Commercial Flight With Kids Amid Royal Private Jet Drama
CLIP 08/22/19
Cara Delevingne Reveals An Interesting Fact About Her Girlfriend Ashley Benson
CLIP 08/22/19
Orlando Bloom Isn’t Ready To Marry Katy Perry Yet: It's All About 'Baby Steps'
CLIP 08/22/19
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Surprise Brody Jenner With Weed Bouquet For His Birthday
CLIP 08/21/19
John David and Abbie Duggar Reveal The Sex Of Their First Child: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'
CLIP 08/21/19
Gabrielle Union, Ciara & Camila Cabello's Sexiest Summer Style Moments
CLIP 08/21/19
Could Derek Peth Be The Next 'Bachelor'? Why Fans Want For Demi Burnett's Ex To Hand Out Roses
CLIP 08/21/19
Jada Pinkett Smith Sheds New Light On Her and Will Smith's Unconventional Marriage
CLIP 08/21/19
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Fearlessly Handle Live Snake: 'My Brave Girl'
CLIP 08/21/19
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Reveals It's Been 'Difficult' Moving To Be With Evelin
CLIP 08/21/19
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Deavan & Tiffany Show Larissa Santos Lima Major Love
CLIP 08/21/19
Olivia Colman Proudly Goes Barefoot At Award Ceremony Proving She's Truly The Queen
CLIP 08/21/19
Karamo Brown Defends Fellow 'DWTS' Contestant Sean Spicer: 'He's A Good Guy'
CLIP 08/21/19
Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Her First 6 Albums Following Scooter Braun Deal
CLIP 08/21/19
Lamar Odom Is 'Nervous As Hell' To Be On 'Dancing with the Stars'
CLIP 08/21/19
Meghan Markle Leaves Fans Adorably Shocked With Surprise Photo Shoot Appearance
CLIP 08/21/19
John McCain's Widow Pens Emotional Note One Year After His Death
CLIP 08/21/19
'Bachelor In Paradise' -- Hannah Brown Shows Major Support For Demi
CLIP 08/21/19
Christie Brinkley's Kids Are Skeptical About Her Being On 'Dancing With The Stars'
CLIP 08/21/19
Is Hannah Brown Looking For Love On 'Dancing With The Stars?'
CLIP 08/21/19
Pamela Anderson Confesses She Still Rocks Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit Two Decades Later
CLIP 08/21/19
Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus Nearly 8 Months After Wedding
CLIP 08/21/19
What's Really Going On With Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul… Because TBH It's VERY Confusing
CLIP 08/21/19
Julianne Hough Is Already Planning Game Nights With Kelly Clarkson: 'She Knows The Way To My Heart'
CLIP 08/21/19
How Oksana Masters Went From Orphan To 8-Time Paralympic Medalist
CLIP 08/21/19
Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Slams 'Racist Bullies' For Criticizing Royals
CLIP 08/21/19
'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Revealed: Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley And More
CLIP 08/21/19
Demi Burnett’s Girlfriend Appears On 'Bachelor in Paradise' Sparking An End With Derek Peth
CLIP 08/21/19
North and Saint West Serve Hilariously Savage Side-Eye In Kim Kardashian's New Snap
CLIP 08/20/19
Demi Lovato, Heather Locklear, Kim Richards' Sobriety Journeys: Where They Stand Now
CLIP 08/20/19
Actress Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry's Attention Lands Role On His Show 'Sistas'
CLIP 08/20/19
50 Cent Fiercely Drags Wendy Williams For Crashing His Party: 'I Don't Like You'
CLIP 08/20/19
Why Anna Faris Is Dying To Have Lil' Kim On Her Podcast: 'She's A Baller'
CLIP 08/20/19
Mark Wahlberg Gives 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient The Ultimate 'Transformers' Surprise
CLIP 08/20/19
Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence On Claim That Todd Chrisley Extorted Her Over Sex Tape
CLIP 08/20/19
Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife No. 7 After Nearly 22 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 08/20/19
Lily Collins And Emilia Clarke's Ex Charlie McDowell Just Made Things Instagram Official
CLIP 08/20/19
Jill Duggar Shares Naughty Tips On Heating Things Up In The Bedroom
CLIP 08/20/19
Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For 'Lover' Fashion Collection And We Can't Calm Down
CLIP 08/20/19
Alex Rodriguez Has A Secret Instagram Account For The Cutest Reason
CLIP 08/20/19
Does Kim Kardashian Have An Extra Toe? It Sure Looks Like It In This Snap
CLIP 08/20/19
Dove Cameron's New Hair Color Is Giving Off Major 'Descendants' Vibes
CLIP 08/20/19
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Into Beauty And Skincare Game With All Vegan Products
CLIP 08/20/19
Eric And Lara Trump Welcome Second Baby Making President Trump A Grandpa To 10 Kids
CLIP 08/20/19
Kelly Ripa's Daughter, Angelina Jolie's Son And More Celebrity Kids Heading To College This Fall
CLIP 08/20/19
Peta Murgatroyd Is So Excited To Return To 'Dancing with the Stars' After Two Years Off
CLIP 08/20/19
YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Love Marzia Bisognin: 'I'm The Happiest I Can Be'
CLIP 08/20/19
Mike Johnson Shocked That Kristina Saved Blake On 'Bachelor in Paradise'
CLIP 08/20/19
Demi Lovato Rings In 27th Birthday At Ariana Grande's Concert: 'I Love My New Family'
CLIP 08/20/19
Pink Joins Ellen DeGeneres In Blasting Haters That Are 'Bullying' Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
CLIP 08/20/19
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Will and Jada Pinkett Smith: Breaking Down Power Couples
CLIP 08/19/19
Fearless 89-Year-Old Grandma Embarks On Adventure To See All National Parks With Grandson
CLIP 08/19/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.