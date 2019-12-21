Also available on the NBC app

"1917" tells the real story of two British soldiers on a mission to stop an oncoming attack in World War I. The film had a royal premiere with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in attendance, which was a big deal to the movie's stars, George Mackay and "Game of Thrones" alum Dean-Charles Chapman. George and Dean-Charles told Access Hollywood about their royal run-in and shared details about their time behind the scenes on the movie, which is already getting major Oscar buzz.

