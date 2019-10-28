Marg Helgenberger stopped by Access Daily to chat about returning to TV for her new hit show "All Rise." The actress reveals to hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans what fans can expect from the legal drama this season. Marg, who also starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" for 12 seasons, looks back at her time on the popular crime show. The star shares what it was like to have Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and John Mayer all guest star on the beloved series.

S2019 E0 5 min News and Information Daytime Interview