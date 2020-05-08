Main Content

15-Year-Old Dan Levy Saved From Awkwardly Watching 'American Pie' With Dad Eugene Levy

CLIP05/08/20

Kelly Clarkson hosts a mini-"American Pie" reunion! Eugene Levy and Alyson Hannigan come on the show and share stories about making the R-rated hit. Eugene recalls how he almost brought his then-15-year-old son – "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy – to the film's premiere, but Dan didn't go after being warned by a friend not to see the raunchy teen comedy with his parents. Once Eugene saw the movie, he agreed it was the right call.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.