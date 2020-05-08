Kelly Clarkson hosts a mini-"American Pie" reunion! Eugene Levy and Alyson Hannigan come on the show and share stories about making the R-rated hit. Eugene recalls how he almost brought his then-15-year-old son – "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy – to the film's premiere, but Dan didn't go after being warned by a friend not to see the raunchy teen comedy with his parents. Once Eugene saw the movie, he agreed it was the right call.

