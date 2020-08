Also available on the NBC app

Fourteen-year-old skateboarding sensation Minna Stess was hoping to make her Olympic debut for Team USA in Tokyo this summer. Those plans are now on hold, but in the meantime, Minna has set her sights on a new goal: becoming the youngest member of the U.S. National Team. The teen talked to Access Hollywood about how she got her start in the sport at just two years old.

