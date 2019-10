Also available on the NBC app

Meet the 13-year-old boxer who was born to be a fighter! After overcoming a serious illness as a child, Meryland Gonzalez has set her sights on Olympic gold. Access Hollywood's host Mario Lopez wants her to achieve her big dreams, so he pulled off the most epic surprise for Meryland. Watch the young girl go in the ring with Manny Pacquiao's famed trainer Freddie Roach.

