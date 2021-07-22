Also available on the nbc app

“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a trans woman. The 29-year-old spoke out to Time Magazine about the news, saying she has been privately identifying and living as a woman, also clarifying whether she feels like she is coming out. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as the grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

