It's bittersweet having to say goodbye! Access Hollywood sat down with "13 Reasons Why" stars Ross Butler, Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn to chat about the upcoming fourth and final season of Netflix's popular teen drama. "It's incredibly satisfying to be able to end the show on our own terms," Alisha said. "It was such a beautiful way to wrap everything up." The cast members also dished on their characters' evolutions through high school and revealed the special keepsakes they got to take home from set! Season 4 of "13 Reasons Why" premieres June 5 on Netflix.

