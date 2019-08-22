'13 Reasons Why' Cast Spills Secrets About Each Other & Their Show's 'Intense' 3rd Season

Also available on the NBC app

"13 Reasons Why" is back! Co-stars Timothy Granaderos, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro and Justin Prentice sat down with Access Hollywood to dish on the show's "scary" third season, which centers on a chilling whodunnit: Who killed Bryce Walker? The cast also spills some hilarious secrets about each other, from Alisha's taxidermy obsession to Christian's love of Magic: The Gathering. Season 3 of "13 Reasons Why" premieres on Netflix on Aug. 23.

