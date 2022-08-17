Main Content

'13 Reasons Why' Alum Tommy Dorfman Reveals She Is Engaged To 'A Gay Girl'

"13 Reasons Why" alum Tommy Dorfman is engaged! The 30-year-old actress announced her engagement on Monday's episode of Rachel Bilson's podcast "Broad Ideas." Tommy did not reveal her partner's identity, other than that she's "just a gay girl." News of Tommy's new relationship comes after she divorced her husband Peter Zurkuhlen in 2021. The pair were married since 2016, but Peter filed for divorce from Tommy in early 2022, which was just six months after she announced her transition.

