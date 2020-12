Also available on the nbc app

Christa B. Allen, who played the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink in "13 Going on 30," is going to turn 30 next year! The actress has been recreating her favorite looks from the movie on TikTok, and she told All Access' Kit Hoover all about it! Christa also dished on landing the breakout role, meeting Jennifer Garner and her mom and instant messaging with co-star Brie Larson!

