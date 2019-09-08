12-Year-Old Girl With Amazing Voice Gets Second Chance As 'America’s Got Talent' Wild Card (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

12-year-old Ansley Burns had a show stopping performance on "America's Got Talent" but still got booted off the competition after being criticized by Simon Cowell. But luckily her journey isn't over just yet. The fan favorite stopped by Access Live to reveal that after she was eliminated, she got a second chance by earning a covered wild card spot. Ansley also adorably reveals what she would do with her prize money if she goes all the way and lands first place.

