Also available on the NBC app

At just 12-year-old, Darius Brown, is helping animals get adopted with cute little bow ties! The young man, who was diagnosed with developmental delays when he was 2, dished to Access Live how creating "Beaux & Paws" not only helped him grow, but also has benefited animals in need. Darius also dishes to Access about getting recognition from celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama.

Appearing: