Also available on the NBC app

Did Kris Jenner once interview Beyoncé?! Queen Bey's dad Matthew Knowles shared a throwback video of his daughter when she was 11-years-old being interviewed, and the person asking the questions bears a striking resemblance to the famous momager. While it's not confirmed that it really is the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in the clip, fans went wild when they saw it.

Appearing: