Meet Kansas City Chief's biggest fan! 101-year-old Melba Mills joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about recently attending her first Chiefs game this season. "It was more than I dreamed of. I never would have dreamed of being in this stadium," the superfan said of the once in a lifetime experience. Melba also hilariously confessed that not only does she have a "tiny" crush on star player Patrick Mahomes, but she also can't help but to swoon over Mario's dimples!

