Ethan Hill is the 10-year-old founder of Ethan's Heart, an organization that supports and provides resources for the homeless. It all started when Ethan befriended a homeless man in his neighborhood and used his Christmas money to make a care package for him. This idea grew into a charity that has given out hundreds of care packages while uniting the community for the greater good. Kelly speaks with Ethan and his mother Ebony to hear his extraordinary story, and Pilot Pens awards them $1,000.

