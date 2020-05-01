PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Marcus is reeling after his breakup with Shea, and Will and Fiona have opposing methods of how to help him get over his first great heartbreak. Liz is frustrated with Will's attachment to Fiona and Marcus.
Appearing:David WaltonMinnie DriverBenjamin StockhamAl Madrigal
Tags: About A Boy, nbc, about a boy series, david walton, will freeman, minnie driver, fiona, Benjamin Stockham, marcus, comedy, sitcom, nick hornby, Jason Katims, annie mumolo, Christine Woods, izabela vidovic, griffin gluck, ellery sprayberry, austin trace
S2 E2021 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Universal Television
Season 2
- Season 1
- Season 2
Episodes
NEW
S2 E2 | 10/21/14
About a House For Sale
NEW
S2 E3 | 10/28/14
About a Will-o-ween
NEW
S2 E4 | 11/04/14
About A Bad Girl
NEW
S2 E5 | 11/18/14
About an Angry Ex
NEW
S2 E6 | 11/25/14
About a Balcony
NEW
S2 E7 | 12/02/14
About a Duck
NEW
S2 E8 | 12/09/14
About a Christmas Carol
NEW
S2 E9 | 01/06/15
About a Manniversary
NEW
S2 E10 | 04/28/20
About a Boy Becoming a Man
NEW
S2 E11 | 04/28/20
About a Hook
NEW
S2 E12 | 04/28/20
About a Prostitute
NEW
S2 E13 | 04/28/20
About a Cat Party
NEW
S2 E14 | 04/28/20
About a Boyfriend
NEW
S2 E15 | 04/28/20
About a Trunk
NEW
S2 E16 | 04/28/20
About a Memory Hole
NEW
S2 E17 | 04/28/20
About a Babymoon
NEW
S2 E18 | 04/28/20
About Another Boy
NEW
S2 E19 | 04/28/20
About a Self Defense
NEW
S2 E20 | 04/28/20
About a Love in the Air
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.