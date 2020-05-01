Also available on the NBC app

Marcus is reeling after his breakup with Shea, and Will and Fiona have opposing methods of how to help him get over his first great heartbreak. Liz is frustrated with Will's attachment to Fiona and Marcus.

Appearing: David Walton Minnie Driver Benjamin Stockham Al Madrigal

S2 E20 21 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

Universal Television