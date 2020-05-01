Main Content

About a Boy
S1 E904/22/14

About a Kiss
Babysitting goes bawdy for Marcus; things with Dr. Sam go awry when Will crashes game night. Adrianne Palicki, Annie Mumolo and Zach Cregger guest star.

Appearing:David WaltonMinnie DriverBenjamin StockhamAl Madrigal
S1 E922 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Copyright 2014 Universal Television, Working Title Films
