Also available on the nbc app

Babysitting goes bawdy for Marcus; things with Dr. Sam go awry when Will crashes game night. Adrianne Palicki, Annie Mumolo and Zach Cregger guest star.

Appearing: David Walton Minnie Driver Benjamin Stockham Al Madrigal

S1 E9 22 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

Copyright 2014 Universal Television, Working Title Films