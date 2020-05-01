About a Boy
S1 E604/01/14

About a Bublé
Details
While taking Marcus to the emergency room, Will meets the perfect girl... who challenges him to be a better man. Adrianne Palicki guest stars.

Appearing:David WaltonMinnie DriverBenjamin StockhamAl Madrigal
Tags: nbc about a boy, About A Boy, Jason Katims, david walton, will, minnie driver, fiona, Benjamin Stockham, marcus, al madrigal, andy, adrianne palicki, sam, dr.sam lake, knife in foot, emergency room, runaway sleigh, songwriter, paddle boat, office manager
S1 E622 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Copyright 2014 Universal Television, Working Title Films
Season 1
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

