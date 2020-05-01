Also available on the NBC app

When a fight leads Andy and Laurie to take separate vacations, Will struggles to handle an out-of-control Andy in Las Vegas, while Fiona works to patch Laurie and Andy’s marriage. Meanwhile, Marcus tries to find the key to his relationship with Shea.

Appearing: David Walton Minnie Driver Benjamin Stockham Al Madrigal

S2 E17 21 min TV-PG Full Episode Comedy Primetime

Universal Television