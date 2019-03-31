A Tour of Abby's

Also available on the NBC app

When new landlord Bill (Nelson Franklin) shows up, Abby (Natalie Morales) gives him a tour of the bar to convince him it should stay.

Appearing: Natalie Morales Nelson Franklin Kimia Behpoornia Jessica Chaffin Leonard Ouzts Neil Flynn

S1 E1 2 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

Universal Television, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment