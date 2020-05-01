A Parks and Recreation Special
5,000 Candles in the Wind - A Parks and Recreation Special

Andy (Chris Pratt) sings his Li'l Sebastian tribute song, "5,000 Candles in the Wind," as Leslie (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and everyone else joins in. Sponsored by State Farm and Subaru. Donate to FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec. Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger).

Appearing:Amy PoehlerRashida JonesAziz AnsariNick OffermanAubrey PlazaChris PrattAdam ScottJim O'HeirRob Lowe
Tags: 5000 candles in the wind, mouserat, andy dwyer, lil sebastian, ron swanson, parks and rec, parks and rec special, parks and recreation, parks and recreation special, nick offerman, amy poehler, leslie knope, pawnee, parks and rec 2020
