Also available on the NBC app

Andy (Chris Pratt) sings his Li'l Sebastian tribute song, "5,000 Candles in the Wind," as Leslie (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and everyone else joins in. Sponsored by State Farm and Subaru. Donate to FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec. Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger).

Available until 05/21/20

Appearing: Amy Poehler Rashida Jones Aziz Ansari Nick Offerman Aubrey Plaza Chris Pratt Adam Scott Jim O'Heir Rob Lowe