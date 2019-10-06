Main Content

A New Leaf
SATURDAY MORNINGS ON NBC

S1 E110/05/19

A Dedication to Dance
Also available on the nbc app

College student Nadia needs to choreograph a dance audition for graduate school; she wants to incorporate her African American ancestry, but needs help with the details.

Available until 10/02/21
Appearing:
Tags: nbc a new leaf, watch a new leaf episode, a new leaf season 1, watch a new leaf video, nbc saturday morning, the more you know, daisy fuentes, Family History, dance choreography, african american ancestry
S1 E120 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E13 | 02/22/20
Surprising Family Discoveries
S1 E12 | 02/15/20
A Commitment to Family Histories
S1 E11 | 02/08/20
Saint's Arrival
S1 E10 | 02/01/20
New Baby and New Family History
S1 E9 | 01/25/20
Hidden Family Heritages
S1 E8 | 11/23/19
A Golden Family Anniversary
S1 E7 | 11/16/19
A Family Reunion
S1 E6 | 11/09/19
A Family Loss
S1 E5 | 11/02/19
Coming of Age
S1 E4 | 10/26/19
Father and Son Family Tree
S1 E3 | 10/19/19
A Famous Family
S1 E2 | 10/12/19
Finding the Funny in Family
S1 E1 | 10/05/19
A Dedication to Dance
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.