Lilly welcomes Chelsea Handler.
S1 E524 minTV-14Full EpisodeTalk and InterviewLate Night
Lilly's First Time Getting High Was Horrible
CLIP 09/19/19
Chelsea Handler Plays First, Last, Best, Worst
CLIP 09/19/19
Chelsea Handler Confesses to Lying on her Show
CLIP 09/19/19
Chelsea Handler Gets Emotional Over Her Ex-Boyfriend
CLIP 09/19/19
A Little Late's "Pitch Booth" with a Galaxy Note10
CLIP 09/19/19
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Videos in the Shower
CLIP 09/18/19
Tracee Ellis Ross Says Her Dog Was Gay
CLIP 09/18/19
Tracee Ellis Ross Spills the Tea About the Girlfriends Reunion on Black-ish
CLIP 09/18/19
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares the Secret Behind Her Instagram Thirst Traps
CLIP 09/18/19
Lilly Singh Puts Problematic Brands on Blast with the Step Buddy
CLIP 09/18/19
Christina Aguilera Teaches Lilly Singh a Vocal Warm-Up
CLIP 09/18/19
Lilly Gets the Ultimate Dare?
CLIP 09/18/19
Kenan Thompson Can't Keep His Eyes Closed
CLIP 09/18/19
Tony Hale Shows How NOT to Act During a Taping of A Little Late with Lilly Singh
CLIP 09/18/19
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore Talk Photo Dumps, DMs and This Is Us
CLIP 09/18/19
5 Seconds of Summer Perform "Teeth" for Lilly Singh
CLIP 09/18/19
Lilly Singh Introduces Herself to a Primetime Audience
CLIP 09/18/19
Lilly Singh Exposes 5 Seconds of Summer's Dressing Room Rider
CLIP 09/18/19
Lilly Singh's Wage Gap Workout
CLIP 09/18/19
Kenan Thompson Dusts Off His Old Al Sharpton Calls Arnold Schwarzenegger Impression
CLIP 09/17/19
Parents! Talk to Your Kids About Sex!
CLIP 09/17/19
Hey, Who's This Broad?
CLIP 09/17/19
Kenan Thompson and Lilly Singh Play Turtle Pepperoni
CLIP 09/17/19
Lilly Singh Cheers Up Jussie Smollett, Liam Hemsworth with Gift Baskets
CLIP 09/17/19
Lilly Singh Loves Fall - In Partnership with Starbucks
CLIP 09/17/19
Mindy Almost Ruined Baby Shark for Her Kid
CLIP 09/16/19
Lilly Singh?! #NotMyCarsonDaly
CLIP 09/16/19
Lilly Singh Knocks Down the Door of Late Night
CLIP 09/16/19
Mindy Kaling and Lilly Recreate Iconic Euphoria Makeup Style
CLIP 09/16/19
Rainn Wilson Gives Lilly a Unique Gift
CLIP 09/16/19
Mindy Plays What's the Word
CLIP 09/16/19
Mindy Kaling Discusses Updating The Office for 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
It’s Never To Soon - A Little Late with Lilly Singh, in partnership with Starbucks
CLIP 09/14/19
Put Your Order In - A Little Late with Lilly Singh, in partnership with Starbucks
CLIP 09/13/19
How Lilly Singh REALLY Built Her Show
CLIP 09/11/19
