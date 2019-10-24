Also available on the NBC app

Check out all the best Halloween costumes, like Werewolf Bar Mitzvah, Princess Leia, Joker and others as worn by Liz (Tina Fey), Tracy (Tracy Morgan), Jenna (Jane Krakowski) and more.

Appearing:

S7 E12 2 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2013 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved